Glenn W. Sweatman Jr., 79, of rural Virginia, died Sunday afternoon, November 24 at his home. He was born September 15, 1940, in Jacksonville, the son of Glenn W. “Joe” Sr. and Dorothy M. Ohrn Sweatman. He married Kathleen Gaines on March 26, 1961, in Jacksonville, and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Brenda Sweatman Park of rural Virginia; two grandchildren, Clancy Sweatman and Chapin Sweatman, both of Easton; one brother, Ron (LouAnn) Sweatman of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children, DeWayne Sweatman and C. Annette Sweatman; and one son-in-law,

Bill “Ballpark” Park.

Glenn was a 1958 graduate of Virginia High School. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and spent 20 years as an auctioneer, retiring in 2009. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bluff Springs, served on the Cass County Fair Board and held memberships with the Illinois and American Hereford Associations. Glenn was a former avid fast-pitch softball player, playing for the Jacksonville Redlegs as well as in leagues in Beardstown.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, with burial at Garner Chapel Cemetery north of Virginia. The family will meet friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 1 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Garner Chapel Cemetery, Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, or the Illinois Jr. Hereford Association. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

