Glen R. Wankel, 73, of Hillsboro passed away Nov. 26 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born April 5, 1945, in Beardstown to Glen and Dolores (Utter) Wankel.

He was a graduate of Beardstown High School and received his master’s degree in forestry at Southern Illinois University. He was a United States forester and a veteran of the US Army.

He married Jennifer Frkovich in June 1967.

He is survived by his wife, one son Rod (wife Tiffany) Wankel, one granddaughter Klarissa Wankel, two sisters Karen (husband Bill) Hamilton of Hillsboro and Sandra (husband Jim Richardson) Wankel of Ann Arbor MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services are planned.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

