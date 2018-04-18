Glen Franklin Cooper, 92, of Beardstown, passed away Friday, April 13, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was the son of Viola Hardin and Virgil Cooper. Glen graduated from Virginia High School and served in the Navy in the Panama Canal Zone from 1943 to 1946. He married Betty Livingston on March 18, 1945, and they were married for 73 years. Glen worked as a carpenter and raised Appaloosa horses on his farm.

Glen is survived by his wife, Betty Cooper, of Beardstown, daughter, Cathy Clark of Rushville, and sons, Terry of Arenzville and Ted of Washington DC. He was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Timothy, and a son-in-law Christopher Clark. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services were held at at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. The family received friends one hour prior to the services; there was no burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cass- Schuyler Area Hospice, Heritage Health Activity Fund, or the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Beardstown.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown was in charge of arrangements.