Gerald L. “Jerry” Curry, 76, Rushville, passed away November 12 at home surrounded by family.

He was born November 7, 1943 in Beardstown, the son of Robert and Theresa Lovekamp Curry. He married Jane Forman on December 11, 1965 in Rushville and she survives.

He was blessed with two sons, Brad (Melanie) Curry of Plainfield and Joe (Mary) Curry of Tallula; four grandsons, Austin (Macey) Curry of Lockport, Shelby Curry of Plainfield, Nathan Curry and Mason Curry, both of Tallula; one sister, Judy (Dennis) Smith of Frederick. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roger and Edwin Curry.

Mr. Curry was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. He served our country in the Navy from 1961 to 1964 aboard the aircraft carrier, Franklin D. Roosevelt. He worked as a supervisor at Bohn Aluminum for 20 years, then started a second career and retired from Illinois River Correctional Center after 20 years. He took a lot of pride in maintaining his farm. He loved working the farm and helping others. His family was his pride and joy and took great pleasure in watching them achieve their goals.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at Messerer Cemetery in rural Frederick. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.