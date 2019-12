Gerald Eugene Dodds, 81 of Beardstown, died Wednesday, November 27 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The family will meet with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 8 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no service or burial.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.

