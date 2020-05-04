George N. Ruthardt

George Noel Ruthardt, 63, of Beardstown died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Berwyn IL, the son of Kenneth and Olive Gunnell Ruthardt. He married Tammy Brockschmidt on June 30, 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ruthardt of Beardstown; his mother, Olive Ruthardt of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Hannah (Billy Dawson) Lovekamp and Rachael (husband Lucas) Carmean of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Blalynn and Tatum Lovekamp and Everson and Evonie Carmean; four sisters, Cecilia (BJ) Beckstrand, Monica (Fred) Ruthardt-Foster, Mary (Fred Amaya) Ruthardt, and Naomi; two brothers Jon (Roxanna) Ruthardt and Kenny (Christina Cosme) Ruthardt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and a brother Mark.

George graduated from Coronado High School in Texas in the class of 1974. He began working for BNSF Railroad as an engineer, which brought him to Beardstown. After starting a family, he changed careers and retired from CIPS as a lineman. George found a great peace when visiting Heritage Health and volunteering with Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice.

He enjoyed watching Motocross, History and Discovery Channel, and if you weren’t careful, you would fall for one of his pranks. Most knew him as “MacGyver” because of his giving heart and ability to craft. His favorite sandwich from McDonald’s was his four patty, two bun, Big Mac. Family was his life and his greatest joy was being “Papa”.

Private family services will be held with burial in the St. Alexius Catholic Cemetery. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Friends are encouraged to leave a condolence or memory for the family on the Colwell website, www.colwellmemorialhome.com.

The family wants to bring awareness to mental health. Memorials are suggested to the family in c/o Colwell Memorial Home, 515 S. State Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. They are creating a pay-it-forward campaign that will be used at the Beardstown McDonald’s to honor George’s life.