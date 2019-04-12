Home

Gene H. Burton

Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:18 Casscounty2
October 11, 1927 - April 8, 2019

Gene H. Burton, 91, of Browning passed away at 5:03 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Central Christian Church in Browning. Interment will follow in the Browning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

 

