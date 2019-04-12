Gene H. Burton, 91, of Browning passed away at 5:03 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Central Christian Church in Browning. Interment will follow in the Browning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.