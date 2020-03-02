Gary Paul Smay, 78, of Virginia died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born July 3, 1941, in Versailles, the son of Leslie Sr. and Ruth Hunt Smay. He married Linda Booth on Nov. 4, 1967, in Mt. Sterling, and she survives.

He is also survived by his son, Paul Smay of Virginia; daughter, Vicki (Troy) DeFord of Chandlerville; two grandsons, Logan and Connor DeFord, both of Chandlerville; two brothers, Curtis Glen (Joyce) Smay of Cottage Hills and Roy Edward (Fran) Smay of Jerseyville; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Howard, Leslie Jr., Richard and Leo; and four sisters, Ellen, Ruth, Gloria and Betty.

Mr. Smay was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He spent most of his working career driving a truck, working in factories, and retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He also spent time taking pictures of wildlife and fishing.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia.

Memorials are suggested to Jennie Marr Dunaway Park or American Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.

