Frederick L. “Fred” Lauder, 79, of Quincy and formerly of Beardstown, died Wednesday, May 6, at 8:05 p.m. in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Beardstown, the son of Donald Deroy and Sara Maxine Simmons Lauder. He married Carolyn Louise Korte on Dec. 2, 1962, in Bluff Springs. She survives.

Fred was a 1959 graduate of Beardstown High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Culver Stockton College and his master’s from Northeast Missouri State College, which is now known as Truman State University.

Fred served in the United States Navy, during the Cuban conflict from 1959 until 1964, aboard the USS Nantahala A0-60. While he was in the Navy he graduated from Hospital Corp. School.

Fred was the first director of the substance abuse program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Quincy. He went on to head Lauder and Associates, his own private counseling practice. He was a friend of Bill W. for 49 years and he changed many lives through his actions as a counselor.

Fred was a member of Exchange Club of Quincy from 1985 until the present, and he had been named Exchange Club Member of the Year. Fred was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church. He loved to hunt and fish, was an avid reader, and was a QHS Blue Devil fan.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Curtis W. Lauder of Paducah, KY, his daughter, Constance D. (Rusty) Ward of Quincy; five grandchildren, Casey (Ryan) Grave of Quincy, Cody (Kayla) Lauder of Perryville, MO, Dalton Lauder of Quincy, Caylan Lauder of Paducah, KY, and Kayla Ward of Quincy; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Lauder of Perryville, MO, Avery Lauder of Perryville, MO, Lillie Grave of Quincy, and another great-grandson on the way; his sister, Mary Bradshaw of Murrayville, IL; his brother, Roger (Charlene) Lauder of Beardstown; his brother-in-law, Norman (Melissa) Korte of Bettendorf, IA; his brother-in-law John Wagner of Chilocothe, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews,

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Edith Lauder; his parents-in-law, Homer and Julia Korte; brother-in-law, Art Korte; a sister-in-law Joan Wagner; and a brother-in -law Jerry Bradshaw.

A private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or Quincy Exchange Club Children’s Program

Hansen-Spear Funeral Home in Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.