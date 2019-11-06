Home

Frederick H. “Fred” Hardwick

September 13, 1946 - November 4, 2019

    Frederick H. “ Fred” Hardwick, 73, Peoria, and formerly of Beardstown, died Monday, November 4, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
    Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

