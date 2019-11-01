Freddy Wayne Shelby, 68, Beardstown, died Monday, October 21 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born July 21, 1951 in Pekin, the son of Alfred Milton Shelby Sr. and Martha Joann Mock Shelby.

Mr. Shelby is survived by three sons: Paul Skaggs, Fred (wife Sarah) Frye and Kenneth (wife Jamie) Shelby; 3 stepsons, five stepdaughters and eight grandchildren: Rebecca Hicks, Jacob Shelby, Lucas Shelby, Tyler Scott, Tabitha Hayes, Kayla Turner, Christopher Frye and Freddy R.W. Frye. Also surviving are four sisters Elva Danner, Kathy Miller, Wilma (husband Tom) Stamback and Denise (husband Leon) Simpson; two brothers, Everett (wife Julie) and Alfred Milton Shelby Jr, and his best friend Larry Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jim Shelby.

Freddy graduated from Pekin High School and attended Spoon River College in Canton. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and in his younger years, drag racing in his Mercury Cyclone and Ford Torino. In recent years, he cherished the time spent helping his son.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

