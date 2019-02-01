Frank Lowe, 56, of Beardstown died Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Sept. 10, 1962, in Beardstown, the son of Danny and Elva Peacock Lowe.

He is survived by his son, Josh Lowe of Beardstown; one niece and three nephews, Casey Sikes, Jason Cook, Josie and Clayton Coleman; an uncle, Wayne Lowe of Virginia; an aunt, Floy Lowe of Jacksonville and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1980. He had worked for Carl Hood at Riverside Monument Company in Beardstown, and was also a man of many trades and would help wherever he could. He always rooted for the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Raiders, and enjoyed participating in bowling leagues.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Beardstown City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Sazarac in Beardstown following the graveside services.

Memorials have been suggested to Colwell Memorial Home. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

