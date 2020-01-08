Home

Francis Donovan Boehm

April 14, 1919 - January 6, 2020

    Francis Donovan “Don” Boehm, 100, of Rushville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 6, at his residence.
    Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery with military dervices by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and a U.S. Air Force Honors Detail.  Visitation will be held Friday from 5–7 p.m. with Masonic services to follow.
    Condolences  may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

