Frances R. Krohe, 83, of Beardstown, passed away Tuesday, December 24 at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born November 30, 1936 in Bergoo, West Virginia, the daughter of Lenny and Myrtle O’Dell Perrine. She married Richard Krohe in September of 1955 in Charleston, South Carolina and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2015.

She is survived by two sons, James (Donna) Krohe of Humble, Texas and David (Cindi Reither) Krohe of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Alspach of Duluth, Georgia, Justin (Monica) Krohe of Humble, Texas, Halie Krohe of St. Louis and Abby Krohe of Beardstown; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosemary Fisher of Los Angeles, California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, Natalie Krohe; eight siblings, Faye, Clyde, Gibb, Roy, Gale, Dewey, June and Dale.

Mrs. Krohe was a graduate of Richwood (WV) High School and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. She owned and operated, alongside her husband, Krohe Floor Covering in Beardstown for several years. Frances enjoyed fishing with her husband, painting and tending to her yard.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

