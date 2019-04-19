Fonzy W. Hay, 89, of Beardstown passed away Tuesday, April 9, at Heritage Health in Mt. Sterling.

He was born March 6, 1930, in Rushville, the son of Milton J. and Onie Lindsey Hay. He married Cynthia Fuqua on March 1, 1984, in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2008.

He is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Walters of Beardstown and Barbara (Beth) Pratt of Galesburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Bonnie “Barney” Hay, Lonzy Von Hay, Blane Hay and Robert Hay; and two sisters, Norma Jean Mayes and Ruth “Roxine” Loeschen.

Mr. Hay attended Beardstown schools and Calvary Baptist Church. He was previously employed at BJ’s Truck Stop in Jacksonville and Walker IGA in Beardstown. Fonzy loved to joke around and be the center of attention. He enjoyed building model cars, bingo, coloring and most recently watching scary movies, especially the “Walking Dead” series.

A funeral service was held April 12 at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Rushville City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health, Mt. Sterling – Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.