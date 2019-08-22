Floyd F. Bricker, 91, of Beardstown, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 12, 1928 in Mishawaka, Indiana, the son of DeMoss Dawson and Dolly Pearline Miller Bricker. He married Wilma “Jean” McIntire on September 3, 1948 in Mishawaka and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2012.

He is survived by his children, Fred (Juanita Mawhorter) Bricker of Mishawaka, Karen (Tom Polk) Bricker of South Bend, Indiana, Cindy (George) Meyer of Beardstown and Tobie Kerr of Beardstown; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three great-great-great grandchildren.

He is also survived by four sisters, Pauline Cockrell of Colt, Arkansas, Eileen Feltus of Deer River, Minnesota, Caroline Frazier of Bear Creek, North Carolina and Jenny Clegg of Colt, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Katherine Bowlin; two grandchildren in infancy; and two brothers, Harold and Dale Bricker.

Mr. Bricker was employed in the iron ore mines in Minnesota, then worked as an auto mechanic for 35 years before retiring.

Floyd enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn and possessed a love for animals, always making sure the neighborhood kittens and squirrels had plenty to eat. He had a special bond with his chihuahuas, Angel and Tiny and his cockatiel, Charlie.

Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

