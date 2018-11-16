Fairy Spicer April 12, 1940 November 9, 2018

Fairy Spicer, 78, of Beardstown passed away Friday, Nov. 9, at her residence.

She was born April 12, 1940, in Frederick, the daughter of Harry Davis and Ethel Ermine Rockwell Eaton. She married Harry Spicer, Jr. on Nov. 19, 1955, in Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2011.

She is survived by three children, Harry III (Laura) Spicer of Mineral, VA, Karla (Jim) Stice of Jacksonville, and Cindy (Gary) Shelton of Vandalia, MO; 11 grandchildren, Hillary Stice of Jacksonville, Dr. Molly Stice of Fairview Heights, Chris Shelton of Vandalia, MO, Brandy Williams of Pueblo, Colorado, Lance Stanton, Jr. and Justin Stanton of Benton Harbor, MI, Heather Coffey of Oakford, Luke Schindelbeck of New York City, NY, Zach, Kent and Ethan Spicer of Mineral, VA; 12 great-grandchildren, Aleah Walls, Abbie and Madison Shelton, Bryson and Brayden Lay, Abigail, Makaila and Madelyn Stanton, Mackenzi Coffey, Grant, Paige and Michael Gentry; three sisters, Peggy Ren of Deep Water, MO, Cherry Dambacher of Virginia, Carrie Montgomery of Beardstown; one brother, Harry Eaton, Jr. of Jacksonville; one sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Susie Henry of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Chance Stanton; three brothers, Larry, Terry and Darry Eaton; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Coil and Sherry Swan.

Mrs. Spicer was devoted to homemaking and motherhood in her early years of marriage, and later was employed as a certified nursing assistant by Heritage Health in Beardstown before retiring. She cherished her family, especially enjoying time with her children, grandchildren and sisters.

She loved playing bingo in Springfield with her sisters, and she was a very sharp card player, enjoying card games with friends and family. She loved reading and needlework. Together, Mrs. Spicer and her husband, Harry, enjoyed traveling the western states, and especially loved visiting the gambling casinos of Las Vegas. Mrs. Spicer was a very loving, caring person and a devoted wife and mother. She will be missed by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, at the First Congregational Church in Beardstown with burial at the Beardstown City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the First Congregational Church, 119 W. Third St., Beardstown, IL 62618.

Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

