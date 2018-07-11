Everett E. “Gene” Peacock, 77, of Beardstown, died Tuesday, July 3, at his home.

He was born May 30, 1941, in Beardstown, the son of James Edward and Florene Simmons Peacock. He married Carol Ann Walsh on Dec. 31, 1966, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown, and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2017.

Surviving are his children, Gina (Jeffrey) Palmisano of Springfield and Troy Peacock of Peachtree Corners, GA; two step- grandchildren, Craig and Casie Palmisano; two step great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emmett Palmisano; one sister, Doris Ann Belville of Beardstown; and one brother, Jerry (Jody) Peacock of Beardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, five sisters Elva, Emma, Velma, Rosemary, and Phyllis, and two brothers, Richard and Charles.

Gene graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1960. He served in the United States Navy in the Beach Masters Division Unit 2 during the Cuban Blockade Missile Crisis. He had worked for Trinity Steel in Chicago, then later for Bohn Aluminum in Beardstown, and finally ended with Oscar Mayer/Excel/Cargill in Beardstown after 41 years.

His hobbies were fishing, baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs and attending local and Illini football games. He managed, coached, and umpired baseball games for 23 years for the Beardstown Boy’s Little League Baseball Association. He threw out the first pitch at the Illinois State Little League Championship when it was held in Beardstown.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 6, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial was in the Beardstown City Cemetery where military services were conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to Beardstown Little League or the family of Gene Peacock. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.