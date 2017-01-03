Evelyn Smith

Evelyn L. Smith, 80, of Arenzville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, at her home.

She was born March 18, 1936 in Winchester, the daughter of Edward and Clemma Keemer Bown. She married Glenn Allen Smith on Oct. 29, 1953 in Winchester and he survives.

She is also survived by her children, Steve (Janet) Smith and Connie (Rick) Stinson, all of Arenzville, Tim (Millie) Smith of Weldon, Mark (Kathy) Smith, and Roger (Jamie) Smith, all of Arenzville; eighteen grandchildren, Stephanie (Jim), Karen (Fred), Kathy (Troy), Julie (Chris), Gabe (Margaret), Curt (Lisa), Lyndsey (Todd), Luke (Amanda), Kesha, Kiana, Mesha, Dee, Jay, Jordan, Adam (Ellen), Kristina, Morgan, and Austin; twenty-five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brooke, Will, Josh, Ben, Matthew, Alex, Brecken, Evayne, Mason, Conner, Peyton, Adie, Ty, Alyjah, Ke’shyia, Jr., Da’Leyiah, Malachi, Ashyia, Mariah, Myshon, Kenleigh, Lauryn, Ashlyn, and Lakin; two great-great-grandchildren, Duncan and Lucas; and one sister, Barbara (John) Wood of Meredosia. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gene Bown and Robert (surviving wife, Shirley of Springfield) Bown.

Mrs. Smith was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, baking and cooking.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials are suggested to First Southern Baptist Church, Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, American Cancer Society, and Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.