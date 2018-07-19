Evelyn Goetten McCormick, 61, of Monroe City, MO, formerly of Beardstown, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Monday, July 9, at her home.

Graveside services and burial were held Sunday, July 15, at Ipava Cemetery in Ipava.

Evelyn was born Aug. 10, 1956, in Alton to Edmund “Bud” and Sarah “Cris” Crissip Goetten.

She married Marlin McCormick on July 8, 1978, in Jerseyville. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Erica Grant (Nick) of DeWitt, Iowa, two grandchildren, Meredith and Lauren, one brother, Edward Goetten (Teresa) of Jerseyville, one sister, Christine Goetten of Godfrey, and one sister-in- law, Marsha McCormick of Macomb.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Carissa Leigh McCormick, and several aunts and uncles.

Evelyn was a graduate of Western Illinois University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and child development. Professionally Evelyn began her career as a social worker in Iowa and later worked for a private agency. She soon found her passion for bettering the lives of the youngsters in the communities she served while working as a parent educator coordinator for the Beardstown School District pre-kindergarten program for 10 years. Evelyn later embarked on a long rewarding career with the University of Missouri where she served as a childcare development consultant. “Miss Evelyn,” as she was known to many children, traveled throughout the state to child care centers and assisted those teaching with ideas for early childhood development and often developed creative activities that challenged the children and helped them start their educational journey on the “right foot.” Always an optimist, diligently prepared leaving no details to chance, Evelyn was a gifted educator. She simply loved her job and the children she visited every day.

Away from work Evelyn’s faith and family came first. Time shared with her family was a treasure. Evelyn cultivated strong and lasting friendships with those she came into contact with over years in the communities and places that she lived and worked. An avid reader, Evelyn read newspapers, histories and faith-based writings often. She loved to study genealogy and “connect the dots” in her own family tree. Simple pleasures brought a smile to Evelyn’s face – a classic film, a George Strait song or a visit with her granddaughters.

A devout Catholic, Evelyn’s faith was her rock. She spent much time in prayer and reflection. Trips away from home of- ten involved a quick visit by Evelyn to a place special to her faith, possibly a noted Cathedral or shrine.

Evelyn was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and also a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Monroe City, MO.

Pallbearers were Bill Collins, Pat Cooper, Ed Thomas, Phil Thompson, Phil Whelan, and Bob Kendrick. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Linge, Tom Mellinger, Gregg Griffin and Greg Drebes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School, Monroe County Cancer Supporters or Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

