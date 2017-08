Ernest E. “Gene” Nolen, 89, of Beardstown, died Thursday, July 27, at his home.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial was in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will met with friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the memorial home on Tuesday.