Emily Ann Wlech

Emily Ann Welch, 34, of Arenzville passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1986, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William and Amy (Smith) Welch.

Emily is survived by her parents of Arenzville; two sisters, Sarah Peters of Springfield and Katherine (John) Brockhouse of Virginia; maternal grandparents, Robert and Janice Smith of Chapin; paternal grandmother, Barbara Welch of Otsego, MI and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Lydia Margaret Welch; paternal grandfather, Rev. Roland Welch, and her dear cousin, Marty Rase.

Emily was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. She eagerly carried her child-like faith and love for Jesus in everything she did. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed going anyplace with her Mom and Dad, coloring, listening to music, dancing and praying. She looked forward to going to her Day Training in Beardstown and spending time with her friends there.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2–7 p.m. Sunday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or School. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

