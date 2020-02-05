Elsie Naomi “Peachie” Buck, 94, of Beardstown passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born July 1, 1925, in Beardstown, the daughter of Lee and Elsie Ilda Tribble Bolton.

She is survived by one son, Julian (Lynn) Buck of Hilton Head Island, SC; three grandchildren, James (Sara) Tyler of Houston, TX, Sally (Mark) Hamer of Hudson, OH and Ashley (Matt) Vratarich; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Vratarich, Jordan and Noelle Buck and Avery and Evelyn Hamer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Robert Bolton; and two sisters, Marjorie Turner and Hilda Alice Bolton.

Mrs. Buck was a 1943 graduate of Beardstown High School and was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. She served as Township Clerk in Beardstown for several years before working at Kline’s Department Store, TG & Y and Wal-Mart in Beardstown. Peachie loved to bake and enjoyed craftwork, especially sewing and crocheting.

A funeral service was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Sager Funeral Home with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Alexius Catholic Church or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

