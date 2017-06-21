Ellis Vanderpool

Ellis Edward “Ed” Vanderpool, 84, of Arenzville, passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, at the Passavant Hospital Transitional Care Unit in Jacksonville.

He was born June 30, 1932 in Knox County, Mo., the son of Lloyd James and Edith Louisa (Elliott) Vanderpool. He married Rosalie Elizabeth Fuelling on June 22, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Meredosia and she survives.

He is also survived by six children, Ron Vanderpool (wife, Cathi) of Crown Point, Ind., Rosalie Kay “Rose” Jones (husband, John) of rural Winchester, Pam Nickel (husband, Dale) of rural Concord, Rich Vanderpool of Petersburg, Roger Vanderpool of Aurora, and Polly Gibson of Navarre, Fla.; ten grandchildren, Chris Vanderpool, Heather Helmuth (husband, Mike), Holly Gutierrez (husband, Anthony), Tiffany Jones, Jeremy Jones, Joshua Jones, Jamie Nickel, Nicki Vanderpool, Chelsea Vanderpool, and Whitney Vanderpool; five great-grandchildren, Hailey Helmuth, Grace and Gretchen Gutierrez, Dakota Dawdy, and Victoria Acree; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Orville Hull, who raised him from infancy; a grandson, Shaun Nickel; a son-in-law, Will Gibson; and a half brother, William “Billy” Hull.

As a young man, Ed served his country during the Korean War as a member of the US Army from 1952-1954. He was employed at the Fiat-Allis plant in Springfield for 33 years, retiring in 1983. He, along with his wife, owned and operated Vanderpool Orchard and Apiary in Arenzville for many years, producing apples, peaches, strawberries, honey, and other produce. When Ed was asked how he avoided being stung he always replied, “I’m a friend of the Queen.” For the past 34 years, Ed and Rosalie enjoyed spending their winters in Yuma, Ariz..

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, the Arenzville American Legion Post #604, and the Illinois Beekeepers Association. In his spare time, Ed loved to hunt, fish, and teach his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to appreciate nature. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and a devoted dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 17, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private family committal services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #604, or Arenzville Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.buchanancody.com.