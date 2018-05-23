Edward H. Klebe, 83, of Beardstown went home to the Lord, Wednesday, May 16, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born May 7, 1935, in Decatur, the son of Frederick and Margaret Peyer Klebe. On June 24, 1956, he married Sallie Oak in Decatur, and she survives.

Ed and Sallie were blessed with three children, John and his wife Nancy Armbrust Klebe of Louisiana, MO, Kristy and her husband Roy France of Mt. Olive, and Robert and his wife Mary Schultz Klebe of Pawnee; five grandchildren, Keith (wife Molly) France of Batavia, Julie (husband Tim) Zwicky of Winfield, MO, John D. (wife Ashley) Klebe of Winfield, MO, Faryn Klebe of Ft. Collins, CO, and Brett Klebe serving in the US Army at Ft. Drum, NY; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Magnolia, Elise, Sophia, Samantha, Forrest, and John; two sisters, Eunice (husband Walt) Sroka of Decatur and Edna (husband Art) Brockschmidt of Renton, WA; two brothers, Herb Klebe of Atlanta and Delmar (wife Nancy) Klebe of Decatur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Willard Klebe.

Ed graduated from Decatur High School in the class of 1953 and then from DeVry Technical School in Chicago in 1955. In 1998 after 30 years on the job, he retired from CIPS in Beardstown. Ed served the community through the Beardstown Lions and Exchange Club. He greatly enjoyed serving the Lord through Laborer’s for Christ for 12 years. He was a longtime active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. In addition to his 62 years of loving his wife Sallie, his greatest joys were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 19, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, with Pastor John D. Klebe officiating. Burial was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to Laborer’s for Christ or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www. colwellmemorialhome. com.