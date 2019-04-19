Edna Peterson, 91, of Macomb, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Monday, April 15, at The Elms in Macomb.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Camden West Cemetery at Camden. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

