March 14, 1928 - April 15, 2019

Edna Peterson, 91, of Macomb, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Monday, April 15, at The Elms in Macomb.
    Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Camden West Cemetery at Camden. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.
    Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

“Jesus did not simply die to save us from our sins; Jesus lived to save us from our sins. His life and teaching show us the way to liberation.” (Rachel Held Evans, Inspired, p. 155)

