Fri, 03/22/2019 - 09:42 Casscounty2
September 19, 1986 - March 18, 2019

    Drew V. Mallicoat, 32, of Jacksonville died Monday, March 18, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
    He was born Sept. 19, 1986, in Springfield, the son of Al Mallicoat and Sharon Lynn Wellenkamp, and they survive.
    He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Wellenkamp of Jacksonville; four maternal uncles, Rodney (Evelyn) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville, Roger (Pat) Wellenkamp of Beardstown, Terry (Connie) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville, and Bill (Kathy) Wellenkamp of Beardstown; one paternal aunt, Carolyn Mallicoat of Ashland; one paternal uncle, Jordy Gotschall of South Jacksonville; numerous cousins, and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brett Mallicoat, in infancy; and uncle, Gary (surviving wife Sharon Faye) Wellenkamp.
    Drew absolutely loved and knew his cars. He was also able to quote a vast variety of movies verbatim. He was a loyal best friend to his beloved dog Shadow and enjoyed traveling extensively with Shadow and his mother Sharon.
    A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral home in Jacksonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Park Foundation/Bark Park. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

