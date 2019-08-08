Dr. Peter Alexander Trace, age 73, died peacefully surrounded by family in his home near Manchester on Tuesday morning, July 30.

Dr. Trace was born in Chicago, the son of Dr. Herbert and Cecile Trace.

As a youth he excelled in both athletics and in school and knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in his father and grandfathers’ footsteps as a physician. After graduating from Evanston Township High School, he attended Stanford University and had an exceptional collegiate career as a goalie for the University’s soccer team.

Upon graduating, Peter began his medical training at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and after a surgical internship at the University of Southern California, he completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Columbus Hospital in Chicago, where he served as chief resident. He spent six years as an attending physician at Cook County Hospital and was an associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Chicago Medical School before moving to Jacksonville to begin a community practice in 1984.

A fiercely devoted clinician, he was known for his unwavering compassion and integrity and was beloved by his patients and nursing colleagues alike. Notably, he made few friends in administration. He retired in 2017 after 34 years of service, leaving a legacy that has touched thousands of families across central Illinois.

Peter was a loyal son to his parents, a committed husband, and compassionate father, raising five children of his own and being Papa to twelve grandchildren. He was an avid animal lover, adopting and raising scores of dogs on his farm. In his leisure time, Peter was extremely well-read and well-traveled, having set foot on six continents during his life.

Pete’s favorite pastime was nurturing his garden and orchard and spending time in the quiet woods on his property in southwestern Morgan County. Peter was well-known in the community for being quiet and often tough but was universally revered for his compassion and extreme generosity. He was a member of the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club and an avid supporter of various organizations in and around Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife, Konnie Trace, his four sons and one daughter, Raymond Trace (Tammy), Chet Trace (Holly), Matthew Trace (Rebecca), Anna Mayberry (Zackary), Elias “Bubba” Trace (Sherie), his twelve grandchildren, and his brothers David Trace (Ceci) and Edward “Ned” Trace (Anat). He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Cecile Trace of Evanston.

Plans for cremation are being facilitated by Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home and Crematory of Jacksonville. In lieu of gifts, donations can be sent in his name to JHS Football c/o Mark Grounds at 1211 N. Diamond Street in Jacksonville.

An open-house celebration of life was held at the Trace Residence on Saturday, August 3rd from 11-4.

Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.tcody@buchanancody.com.

