Dr. James R. Davidsmeyer, 89, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away August 8, at his residence. He was born January 18, 1930 in Decatur, the son of R.H. and Faith Porter Davidsmeyer.

He married Beverly Marshall on October 10, 1998 in Cabool, Missouri and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Sharon Davidsmeyer (Al Runion) of Rochester, Jim (Peggy) Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville, Janet (Steve) Dunker of Rochester, Minnesota, Brenda (Jay) Johnson of Wheaton, Linda (Tracy) Hageman of Quincy, and Paul (Amy) Davidsmeyer of Beardstown; three step-children, Pamela (Garhardt) Runkel of Boca Raton, Florida, Thomas (Vicki) Loughary of Murrayville and Cathy Turner of Springfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two brothers, Paul (Sara) Davidsmeyer and Jr. Davidsmeyer all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sally Godbout.

Dr. Davidsmeyer was a graduate of Kemper Military Academy in Booneville, Missouri and then attended Illinois College. He graduated from dental school at Washington University in St. Louis and completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, having served overseas in Frankfort, Germany in the 97th General Hospital. Following his military service, Jim was in private dental practice for 57 years in Beardstown.

He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling in the United States and internationally.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

