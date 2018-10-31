Douglas “Doug” Dotzert, 57, of Beardstown passed away Tuesday, Oct. 23, at his home.

He was born Oct. 21, 1961, in Beardstown, the son of Clarence and Mary Ellenor Virgin Dotzert.

He is survived by his fiancé, Jackie Vaughn of Beardstown; two daughters, Kasandra (Diane) Weddersten of Hillview and Kelsey Mansfield of Beardstown; three brothers, Jerry (Pat) Dotzert of Jacksonville, David C. (Sue) Dotzert and Mike (Joyce) Dotzert, all of Beardstown; five nephews, Jeff, Joe, Robert and Jacob Dotzert, all of Beardstown and Travis Dotzert of Arenzville; and one niece, Brenda Sheppard of Beardstown. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Dotzert was a 1980 graduate of Beardstown High School. He was employed by Cargill in Beardstown for 25 years, then worked at Wal-Mart for 5 years before retiring due to his declining health. Doug proudly served as a Beardstown volunteer fireman for 16 years. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, spoiling his cat, Shadow, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Doug played in various softball leagues and was an accomplished bowler, having bowled two perfect games.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. 8th St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome. com.