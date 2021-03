Subhead June 1, 1963 - March 5, 2021

Douglas, E. Ellefritz

Douglas E. “Doug” Ellefritz, 57, of Beardstown passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 1, 1963, in Carthage, the son of Donald “Donnie” and Victoria “Vickie” Cass Ellefritz, whom preceded him in death. Mr. Ellefritz attended the Lincoln Center and Ferris Center for Adolescents. Doug had a passion for music and took pride in being “in charge” of his home…