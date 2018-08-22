Dorothy Lee Coy, 97, of Beardstown died Thursday, Aug. 16, surrounded by family and friends at her daughter Patricia’s home in Des Plaines.

She was born Sept. 15, 1920, the daughter of Mae (Alderman) and Harry Lee Hubbell.

She is also survived by her son Michael Lee (wife Mary Ellen) Coy of Missouri, grandson Thomas Allen Coy of Missouri, nephew Harry Edward Wegehoft of Texas and nephew Rev. Robert (wife Irene) Wegehoft of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Beatrice (Lawrence) Wegehoft.

Dorothy graduated in 1938 from Beardstown High School where she received many awards and honors for her outstanding musical abilities as a flutist with both the high school and city band. After graduation she worked for the government in Chicago. She married Ben L. Coy on Jan. 17, 1942, in Maywood, Il. They returned to Beardstown after World War II where they enjoyed 63 years together.

Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1983. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, needlepoint and knitting. She also enjoyed attending church at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Beardstown Fire and Ambulance or Step Out USA, INC. a not-for-profit organization that provides social, cultural, recreational and educational programs for adults with learning disabilities.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.