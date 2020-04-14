Dorothy J. Swan, 84, of Beardstown passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Beardstown, the daughter of Ora and Imogene Hirte Campbell. She married Perry L. Swan on Aug. 19, 1955, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2008.

She is survived by one son, Tom (Candy Large) Swan of Beardstown; two daughters, Crystal Hopper of Meredosia and Tammy (Mike) Stretton of Savanna; five grandchildren, Josh (Megan) Swan of Beardstown, Jayce (Reed) Hopper of Chatham, Marissa (Kyler) Hopper of Jacksonville, Jesse (Tina) Stretton and Michael (Tiffany) Stretton, all of Savanna; five great-grandchildren, Katie, Hailey, Perry Joseph, Peighton and Mayson; two sisters, Betty (Gordon) Lovekamp of Jacksonville and Sondra (Gary Mayes) Walters of Meredosia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Clinton Hopper; and one sister, Sherry Campbell.

Mrs. Swan was a graduate of Beardstown High School and worked alongside her father and husband at Campbell’s Fish Market in Beardstown for several years. Dorothy enjoyed the outdoors whether it be fishing or mushroom hunting and had a love for animals, especially cats.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Schuyler County Humane Society.