Dorothy J. “Dot” Lancaster, 96, of Beardstown died Friday, Nov. 2, at Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

She was born March 6, 1922, in Beardstown, the daughter of Lester and Hazel Landes Lynn. She married George Lancaster on Jan. 31, 1942, in Palmyra, MO and he preceded her in death on July 8, 1995.

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Ann “Georgeann” Gordon of Browning; five grandchildren, Michelle (husband Joe) Weidner, Jennifer Taylor, Scott (wife Angie) Trone, Steve (wife Sally) Trone, and Ryan (wife Beth) Gordon; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley Weidner, Hannah Weidner, Ian Taylor, Taylor Trone, Jayme (husband Trace) Cooper, Madalyn Trone, Deni Trone, Tyler Trone, and Benjamin Gordon; three great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Gage, and Elias; and two sisters, Betty Hammel and Peggy Greathouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Gary Lancaster, three brothers, Gerald “Abe” Lynn, Harry Lynn, Robert Lynn, and two sisters, Hazel “Did” (husband Ed) Crawford and Patricia (husband Bob) Workman.

Dot graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1941. She was a homemaker and worked as a meter maid for the city of Beardstown. Dot enjoyed traveling, reading and embroidery but most of all cherished the time she was able to spend with family. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 5, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial was in the Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials have been suggested to Beardstown Christian Academy.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.