Doris Mae (Keiper) Tolle, 85, passed away on July 31, in Traverse City, Michigan.

She was born May 20, 1934, in Burlington Iowa, daughter of Valentine and Anna (Schirm) Keiper.

Doris is survived by her three children: Joel Tolle of Salt Lake City, Brian Tolle, of Traverse City and Barbara Tesarz of Cedar; five grandchildren: Jansen, Morgan and Evan Tolle, Katherine Rochlitz and Jack Newton and one great- grand child, James Rochlitz; three sisters, Millie Musgrove and Lois Fisher of Beardstown, and Jean Cox of Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Y. Tolle, a brother Edward Keiper and sister Gertie Phelps.

Doris graduated from Passavant Hospital Nursing school and married her high school sweetheart, Jim in 1955. A Naval Officer and pilot, Jim and Doris were stationed at many naval bases, having three children born in three different states.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.