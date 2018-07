Doris M. Young, 93, of Rushville passed away at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.