Doris Leinberger, 93, of Chandlerville passed away Sunday, July 28th at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born near Chandlerville, the daughter of Walter Joseph and Irene Sinclair Duckwiler.

She attended Dick and Wilson Grade Schools. After graduating from Chandlerville High School in 1943, she attended Western Illinois State Teacher’s College in Macomb, and MacMurray in Jacksonville. After receiving her Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, she taught school at Pleasant Ridge, Mt. Pleasant and Pontiac Schools in Cass County.

She married Edward L. Leinberger on October 11th, 1945, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1998. She was also preceded by her parents, brother, Walter Addison Duckwiler (Delores); sister, Cora Irene Duckwiler; a niece, Darlene Ann Duckwiler; brother-in-law, John Leinberger; and a nephew, William (Bill) Leinberger.

She was a member of Unit 694 American Legion since 1949, serving in many offices. She was a dedicated worker and constantly admired and praised our military for their efforts.

In 1951, she graduated from Modernistic School of Beauty and Cosmetology in Springfield, and operated Doris’s Beauty Shop in Chandlerville for twenty years.

During the 1950’s, she was the leader of the Chandlerville Chums 4-H Club and also a Brownie Scout leader. It was a joy for her to work with young people.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, serving in various capacities. She was a Sunday School Teacher, served as a Bible School Leader and was a member of the Ladies’ Missionary Group. She was always willing to bake cookies each month for the Youth Group. Doris loved to read and study her Bible.

In 1982, she enjoyed the privilege of baking the cake for the village’s 150th anniversary celebration during the annual Chandlerville Burgoo. She served on the town board as well as the Panther Creek Board of Elections; was a member of Chandlerville H.C.E. Unit, serving as Secretary and Treasurer; was a member of Chandlerville Woman’s Club and delivered Meals on Wheels. She also served on the Advisory Board of the Mental Health facility in Beardstown.

In 2005, she received a Volunteer Award at the Chandlerville Burgoo. She enjoyed volunteering as a manicurist for many years at the Walker Nursing Home in Virginia, which the patients enjoyed. She also served as a Teacher Aide in Kindergarten classes at the A-C Central Elementary School in Chandlerville.

She loved to cook, sew, garden, read and lend a hand to those in need. Her family was a chief priority in her life and she greatly admired their accomplishments. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by two loving sons, Walter Edean (Jessie) Leinberger and Eldon Kane (Dena) Leinberger of Chandlerville; and brother, Delbert Dean (Shirley) Duckwiler of Chandlerville; Six grandchildren, Joseph Edward (Della) Leinberger of Chandlerville, Jason Lee (Elizabeth) Leinberger of Portland, Oregon, Joshua Addison of Chandlerville, Justin Kane (Jennifer) of Pleasant Plains, Jade Ashtin (Clint) Cave of Ashland and Jalen Henry Leinberger of Springfield; Eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Lucas Leinberger of Chandlerville, Elliott Leinberger of Havana, Cooper and Presley Leinberger of Pleasant Plains, Arthur (Artie) and Ruby Leinberger of Portland, Oregon, Kendal Cave of Ashland; a sister-in-law, Ida Belle Leinberger of Jacksonville; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Her motto was “I’d rather try to attempt something great and fail than to do nothing at all.”

Funeral services will be held at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville, at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 1, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Chandlerville Cemetery. American Legion Post #694 Ladies Auxiliary will provide burial rites at the cemetery. Rev. George Garnot will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Chandlerville Cemetery or Legion Auxiliary #694. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.

