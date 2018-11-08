Doris Haber-Rakovsky, 97, of Venice FL, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Manor Care in Venice, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

