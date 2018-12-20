Doris Belville

Doris Ann Peacock Dennis Belville, 78, of Beardstown, died Friday night, Dec. 14, at her home.

She was born March 20, 1940, in Beardstown, the daughter of James Edward and Florence Simmons Peacock.

She is survived by two sons, Rick (wife Tanya Black) Dennis and Rodney Dennis, both of Beardstown; four grandchildren, Rhianna Dennis, Deidre Dennis Blackman Tolbert, Ian Dennis, and Marshall Dennis; 6 great-grandchildren, Jett, Landon, Dawson, DJ, Addie and Amelia: one brother, Jerry Lee (wife Jody) Peacock of Beardstown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Elva, Rosemary, Phyllis, Emma, and Velma; and three brothers, Richard, Charles, and Everett Gene Peacock.

Doris attended Beardstown High School. She worked as a CNA in Beardstown at Schmidt Memorial Hospital, Myers Nursing Home and Heritage Health. Doris also worked for Riverview Restaurant, The Central and with her brother Jerry and sister-in-law Jody at the Rod and Gun. She attended the Assembly of God in Beardstown. Doris enjoyed bowling and being involved with the Beardstown Baseball Association. She loved all things frogs, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and game shows. Most of all, she will be greatly missed by her family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial was in the Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials have been suggested to the Beardstown Baseball Association. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

