Donald Swingle

Donald E. Swingle, 88, of rural Virginia, died Saturday, April 1, at his home.

He was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Racine, Wis., the son of Everett and Florence Smith Swingle. He married Patricia Wipperfurth on June 9, 1951 and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2014.

He is survived by his children Dale (wife Lisa) Swingle of Arenzville, Danny (wife Jo) Swingle of Virginia, Judith (husband Lynn) Norris of Chandlerville, Rita (husband Doug) Holman of Greenville, and Mary (husband Joe) Shevlin of Triumph; 22 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 57 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, daughter Barbara Arenz, and his brother Richard Swingle.

Donald graduated from Madison High School in Wisconsin. He joined the United States Army and served in the Signal and Medical Corps. He began his career with Oscar Mayer in Wisconsin, and was later moved to Beardstown to help open the new plant. He then moved back to Wisconsin and retired from Oscar Mayer as an Industrial Engineer after 30 years of service. Donald enjoyed spending time at his nephew’s farm, hunting, and fishing. He was never without a book as he loved reading about anything and everything.

Cremation rites have been accorded. An informal Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at his son Dan Swingle’s home, located at 15099 IL RT 125, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Cass County Food Pantry or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice.

