Donald L. Crosier, 88, of Rushville, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 6, at the Rushville City Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by Schuyler American Legion Post # 4.

Arrangements were handled by the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville.