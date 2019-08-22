Donald Gene Gibbons, 86 of Beardstown, died Saturday, August 17, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born November 1, 1932 in Cass County, the second son of Virgie Elma (Walbert) and George Gibbons.

Growing up on the family farm just outside of Virginia, he learned the value of hard work. After graduating from Virginia High School in 1950, Don joined the United States Navy in 1952 and served as an ordinance man aboard the USS Siboney, CVE-112, and the USS Hornet, CVA-12, aircraft carriers during the Korean Conflict. After the completion of his naval service in San Diego, California, Don returned to the family farm in Illinois at his father’s request. He met Lee Ann Logsdon and the couple were married on March 8, 1959 in Beardstown. Their union produced three sons: Paul, Scott and Mark.

Don enrolled in the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, where he earned his stars and served for 10 years, predominantly in Illinois State Police Districts 9 and 14. Desiring more stable work hours, he left the Illinois State Police and joined Central Illinois Public Service, working in the storeroom in Beardstown until his retirement from Ameren.

Don was a member of the IBEW Local 702 and the Arenzville American Legion. He enjoyed repairing electronic devices, watching western movies, and later in his life he received his pilot’s license and shared his love of flying with is family.

Don is survived by his wife Lee Ann Gibbons and their three sons: Paul Gibbons of Harvest, Alabama, Scott (wife Janice) Gibbons of San Jose, California and Mark (wife Cheryl) Gibbons of Jacksonville. Proud grandfather of his seven grandchildren: Nathan, Rachel and Logan Gibbons; Kimberly and Melissa Gibbons; and Zachary and Haley Gibbons. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother George Leslie “Sonny” Gibbons, and his sister Mildred Clement.

Private family services will be held. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial H.ome. Memorials have been suggested to the Donor’s Choice.

