Donald E. Shaw, 73, of Rushville passed away at 11:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. There will be no memorial services.

Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

