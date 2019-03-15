Diane Jean Lancaster

Diane Jean Cook Lancaster, 62, of Beardstown died Sunday, March 10, at her home.

She was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Beardstown, the daughter of Billie and Norma J. Davis Cook. She married William “Bill” Lancaster and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2015.

She is survived by her children, Billy (companion, Billie Dawson) Lancaster, Angela Lancaster, Rebecca (companion, Robert Parrott) Lancaster and Adam (Ryan) Reiss, all of Beardstown; three grandchildren, Katelyn Lancaster, Christopher “Corndog” Evans and Levi “Porkchop” Lancaster, all of Beardstown; a twin sister, Debbie (Bill) Thompson of Beardstown; two brothers, George (Alberta) Cook of Rushville and Donald (Kim) Cook of Omaha, NE; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Brian Todd Lancaster, one daughter, Destiney Lynn Lancaster, and one brother, Billie Cook.

Mrs. Lancaster was a 1975 graduate of Beardstown High School. She was employed at the Illini Inn in Beardstown before working as a licensed cosmetologist. She then was employed at Excel/Cargill/JBS in Beardstown and then cleaned homes for Cass County Home Health.

Diane was a member of First Christian Church where she volunteered her time in the kitchen. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and grand-dogs, Finley and Caputo. Diane was a loving and caring soul always wanting to help others. She loved beaches and “bling” and watching Paula Dean on Food Network and Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at First Christian Church in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Ryan Reiss. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

