Home

Delores Ford

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:30 Casscounty2

    Delores Ford, 99, of Rushville, passed away Monday, April 20, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.  
    The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith: Easter is God’s Greatest Gift

   Right off the bat, I would like to make a confession/acknowledgement: I have spent an inordinate amount of time in this space this month writing about new life, in light of Jesus’ Resurrection.

Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while
Focus on Faith: It’s Holy Week - Time to celebrate the risen Jesus
Focus on Faith: This will end, God still reigns

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers