Delores Ford
Wed, 04/22/2020
Delores Ford, 99, of Rushville, passed away Monday, April 20, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is in charge of arrangements.
