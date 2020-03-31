Dale Winscott Barker, 90, a longtime Beardstown resident, passed away Friday, March 27, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

Friends are invited to pay their respects at Sager Funeral Home from 2–5 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Please observe the social distancing guidelines due to COVID19. Family graveside services will be held at Callaway Memorial Gardens, Fulton, MO on Friday, April 3. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Beardstown Fire Department.