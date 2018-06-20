Dale Kruse, 93, of Beardstown passed away Wednesday, June 13, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Beardstown, the son of Harry George and Eva Stella Corcoran Kruse. He married Sara E. Kirkham on Aug. 28, 1948, in Bluff Springs and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Vicki (Glen) Massey of Jacksonville, Larry Kruse of Frederick, Mike (Mitzi) Kruse of Rushville, Lisa Kruse of Encinita, CA and Paul Kruse of Springfield; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Kruse, and two sisters, Katherine Kuhn and Genevieve Saylor.

Mr.Kruse was employed as a machinist for Allis Chalmers in Springfield, then worked at R & S Auto Supply in Beardstown. Dale enjoyed farming in his younger years, working on cars and tractors, traveling and had a love for pets, especially dogs. He had a love for riding, whether it be four-wheelers, mules on the farm or his bicycle which he rode daily into his 90s.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 16, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Beardstown Park District - Bike Path. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www. sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown was in charge of the arrangements.