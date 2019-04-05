Coila Kays, 93, of Beardstown died Saturday, March 30, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Beardstown, the daughter of Fred A. and Hildreth Phillips Knippenberg. She married Joe Kays and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son Robert (wife Janet) Kays of Beardstown; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Fred Kays, and her sister Nina Rawlins.

Coila graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1944 and later received her Registered Nurse degree in Jacksonville. She worked at the Cass County Courthouse, Wells Lamont Glove Factory, and was a Registered Nurse for Dr. Burley in Beardstown.

She was a member of Community Christ Church and was a volunteer for the Lincoln Museum in Beardstown. Coila enjoyed cooking, knitting, and sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Private family services will be held. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the Beardstown Lincoln Museum. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

