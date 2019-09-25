Clara B. Mahnken, 82, of Beardstown, died Monday, September 23 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born June 12, 1937 in Beardstown, the daughter of Denny and Leona Taylor Self. She married John William “Bill” Mahnken on June 26, 1953 in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on January 17, 1992.

She is survived by one brother, James “Jim” (Patsy) Self of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Francis Self and three sisters, Edith Lanier, Audrey Smyers and Mary Thrower.

Mrs. Mahnken was a homemaker and caregiver. She was a past member of the Women of the Moose and belonged to an archery club in Beardstown. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling with friends.

Graveside service were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26 at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Donor’s Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown was in charge of the arrangements.

