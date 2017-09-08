Christine Roberts, retired Beardstown school teacher of Normal and formerly of Beardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 5, at Heartland Healthcare in Normal.

She was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Beardstown, the daughter of Chris and Olga Kuhlmann. At age 13, Roy Roberts saw her across the square and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.” Marry they did on Dec. 23, 1943, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, shortly before he left for Germany to fight in World War II. He wrote her letters, and she kept every one of them. Thus began a successful and beautiful 73-year marriage.

In addition to her husband, Roy, surviving are her four children: Ann (Jess) Chelette of Beardstown, Don C. Roberts (Cathy) of Bloomington, Sue (Richard) Walker of Waukegan, and Chris (Keith) Mason of Gurnee; ten grandchildren: Laura Spain of Decatur; Amy (Chris) Wood of Sacramento, Calif.; Heidi (Matt) Cardinal of Forsyth; Angela (Ryan) Wolterstorff of Highlands Ranch, Co.; Jessica (Andy) Moots of Highlands Ranch, Co.; Jill (Andrew) Gaskell of LaGrange Park; Kate (Steve) Szczudlo of Chicago; Joel (Sara) Walker of Evanston; Kevin (fiancé Michelle) Mason of Chicago; and Claire Mason of Gurnee; and 17 great-grandchildren: Roydon and Vivian Gaskell; Ellery and Ryker Wolterstorff; Gavyn and Kai Moots; Mira, Jaxson, and Zoe Szczudlo; Milo and Rose Walker; Henry, Jamison, Lila, and William Wood; and Avery and Leo Cardinal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara (Julian) Meredith; her brother, Paul Kuhlmann; and a granddaughter, Tracy Chelette.

Christine attended Beardstown High School and Culver-Stockton College. She began her teaching career at Bath-Lynchburg High School, and took a leave of absence to raise her four children. She resumed teaching at Beardstown High School which inspired two of her daughters and four of her granddaughters to follow in her footsteps and impact the lives and education of young people. She retired in 1987.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid & Mission Society. Her faith remained strong throughout her life – just days before her death, she recited her confirmation verse verbatim. She was also a member of the Beardstown P.E.O. and Cass Co. Retired Teachers.

Christine and Roy enjoyed traveling and after their retirement they spent their winters in the Texas Rio Grande Valley at the Victoria Palms Resort in Donna, Texas.

She enjoyed playing bridge and watching the Cubs play ball, and loved spending time with her family.

In recent years, Christine and Roy made their home at the Blair House Retirement Home in Normal.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown with Pastor Douglas Evenson officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Beardstown. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to the Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.